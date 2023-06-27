Foo Fighters have booked a new UK tour for June 2024

Foo Fighters have announced a new tour.
The dates are in support of their new album ‘But Here We Are’, which was released earlier this month via Roswell Records/Columbia Records, and take place next summer.
The details are as follows:
JUNE
13 Manchester – Emirates Old Trafford Stadium (w/ Wet Leg + Loose Articles)
17 Glasgow – Hampden Stadium (w/ Courtney Barnett + Honeyblood)
20 London – London Stadium (w/ Wet Leg + Shame)
22 London – London Stadium (w/ Courtney Barnett + Hot Milk)
25 Cardiff – Principality Stadium (w/ Wet Leg + Himalayas)
27 Birmingham – Villa Park Stadium (w/ Courtney Barnett + Hot Milk)