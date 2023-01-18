Frightened Rabbit have announce a new 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Pedestrian Verse’

Frightened Rabbit have announced a 10th anniversary edition of their fourth studio album ‘Pedestrian Verse’ to commemorate the milestone of the 2013 release, which catapulted the Scottish indie band to their first Top 10 on the UK Albums Chart.

The anniversary edition is set to arrive on March 17th via Atlantic, and will include a range of vinyl options, as well as a reprint of late vocalist Scott Hutchison’s original lyric notebook from the time the record was being made.

In a joint statement, the band said: “‘Pedestrian Verse’ has always been the album we were most proud of as a band. It was written collectively and I think was the best and most mature example of Scott’s songwriting. That’s why we wanted people to see his lyric notes here and get an insight in to how he works on a song from start to finish. We’re immensely proud of this album and will be forever grateful for where it took us. Celebrate its 10-year birthday with us and raise a dram. It’s appropriate to drink at a 10th birthday party right?!”

The ‘Pedestrian Verse’ anniversary edition will feature three 12″ vinyl albums, with one exclusive to all retailers, one exclusive to indies, and one exclusive to direct-to-consumer, and three 7″ vinyl singles of ‘The Woodpile’, ‘Backyard Skulls’ and ‘Late March, Death March’.