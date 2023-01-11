Fucked Up have debuted their new single, ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’

Fucked Up have dropped a new single ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’, ahead of their forthcoming album ‘One Day’, set to be released on 27th January via Merge Records.

Frontman Damian Abraham spoke of the process of creating the album: “It almost felt like it might be the last time I’d ever get to record vocals for anything,” he explained. “What do I want to say to friends who aren’t here anymore? What do I want to say to myself? There was a lot of inner reflection going on, and after retreating into the fantasy world with Year of the Horse, this record is like we’re returning to real life.”

Accompanying the single is a music video directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko and co-written with guitarist Mike Haliechuk, described as “an ode to OCD”.

Fucked Up will be touring the UK in March, with dates in Bristol, Exeter, Cardiff, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham and London. The dates read:

MARCH

09 | Bristol, UK – The Fleece

10 | Exeter, UK – The Cavern

11 | Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach

12 | Sheffield, UK – The Leadmill 2

13 | Newcastle, UK – The Cluny

15 | Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

16 | Nottingham, UK – Bodega Social Club

17 | Brighton, UK – Patterns

18 | London, UK – Lafayette