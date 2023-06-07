Galactic Empire have booked a new UK/EU headline tour for winter.

The dates are in support of the band’s recent album, ‘Special Edition’, which features tracks from across the Star Wars cinematic universe and arrived in May.

Speaking about their return to the UK and Europe, Lord Sikh says: “Greetings, I am Lord Sikh with Galactic Empire.

“We have once again returned to the UK and EU Systems to unleash our sonic annihilation upon all ticket purchasing citizens. With the release of our new album “Special Edition”, we are poised to offer you a longer and more diverse setlist than we have ever performed. Cosplay and Lightsabers are encouraged.

“Check the tour poster for a show near you and see if younglings are permitted, as we encourage families to enjoy the event together. Witness the galaxy’s foremost Star Wars Cosplay Instrumental Prog Metal Cover Band at a club or theatre near you this Fall.”

The dates are:

NOVEMBER

5 Boveda, Barcelona ES

6 Les Etoiles, Paris FR

7 The Underworld, London UK

8 The Bread Shed, Manchester UK

9 Cathouse, Glasgow UK

10 The Asylum, Birmingham UK

12 Patronaat, Haarlem NL

13 Das Bett, Frankfurt DE

14 Rock Cafe, Prague CZ

16 Stengade, Copenhagen DK

17 Headcrash, Hamburg DE

18 Hybrydy, Warsaw PL

19 Hole 44, Berlin DE

Check out single ‘The Battle of Hoth’ below.