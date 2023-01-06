Ghost are reportedly gearing up for a big 2023.

Frontman Tobias Forge – aka Papa Emeritus IV – has revealed to Metal Hammer that there are plans in place for the group to tour multiple countries, as well as some exciting changes on the horizon.

“We’re going to come out with a little bit of change before that – good change,” Forge said. “We’re not going to go silent. Some things are public, other things not in public view, but there are a lot of things brewing.”

Forge implied that the band will have a lot of touring planned. “We’re doing a lot of touring again,” he explained in the interview. “On previous album cycles, we’ve done four legs in America and two or three in Europe and repeated. We’re going to go into every territory next year, but there’s going to be one European tour, one American tour. We are going to do a little bit of everywhere.”

He added, “There’ll be a little bit of something up in upper Asia, on the far end there – a very well-established country with a lot of pop cultural fascination, and the home of video games. And there’s going to be something in the Oceania world, and there might be something south of Panama, and there might be something slightly north of Panama. It feels pretty solid.”

What’s more, the frontman recently revealed that he’s already begun work on the group’s next album.

“I am already sort looking at something that I think is going to be the next record. I already know what I want to do,” Forge told Revolver.

Ghost’s latest album, IMPERA, was released in 2022.