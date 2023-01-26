Ghost have teamed up with Joe Elliott from Def Leppard for a new version of ‘Spillways’

Ghost have released a new very not ‘Spillways’ featuring Joe Elliott.

It’s a track from the band’s album ‘IMPERA’, released last year, and arrives ahead of a spring tour that includes a stop at Download festival.

“IMPERA was my favorite rock album of 2022,” Joe Elliott says of the collab. “I found out along the way that Tobias is a bit of a fan of DL, so I guess it was inevitable we’d both find out about each other! Once we’d been introduced to the idea of working together it just snowballed organically and I’m thrilled that I got to sing on what is my favorite song from that album!”

Check it out below.