Gilla Band have dropped a new single, and a handful of tour dates

Gilla Band (fka Girl Band) have shared a new single and video, ‘Sports Day’.

Directed by Michael Speed, the clip coincides with the announcement of new UK and EU dates in support of their latest album ‘Most Normal’.

Frontman Dara Kiely says of the song: “Sports Day is about announcing embarrassing facts (thankfully via a distortion mic). Weird lies you’ve told as a child, poor skills you once thought you were great at and repetitive lines that you still bring up to the same people. The subject matter contains: me being 12 and coming to terms with being crap at football and would never be a professional. At a similar age; having this peculiar routine in which I used to say goodnight to my sports day medals (including kissing my participation ones) before going to bed. Essentially being strangely proud of my achievements of simply showing up. Linking that out of depth feeling to the modern day in the shape of not knowing how to turn on the PA (or anything music equipment related for that matter). Also secretly admiring soap operas while constantly talking about The Beatles to anyone who would listen.”

Check it out below, and catch them live at the following:

MAY

26 Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

29 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

31 Poitiers, FR @ Le Confort Moderne

JUNE

01 Biarritz, FR @Atabal