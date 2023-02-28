grandson has released a single and announced five new UK shows

Grandson has released a single.

‘Eulogy’ – his first new music since 2021 – arrives alongside news of a UK tour, which will see him perform five dates this September, including London’s Electric Ballroom.

The details are:

SEPTEMBER

08 Leeds University Stylus – Leeds, United Kingdom

09 SWG3 Warehouse – Glasgow, United Kingdom

10 O2 Institute2 – Birmingham, United Kingdom

13 Academy 2 – Manchester, United Kingdom

15 Electric Ballroom – London, United Kingdom

Speaking about the new song, grandson says: “‘Eulogy’ was written in the aftermath of a bad mushrooms trip this summer, which led me to scrapping my album and admitting to myself and others that I was struggling with fantasies of self harm. It’s easy to feel nihilistic or cynical about the future, and there’s a strange comfort in indulging in the depressing absurdity of day to day life with the only people in the world that understand you.”

Check it out below.