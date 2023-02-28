Latest issue
Trending
Follow

grandson has released a single and announced five new UK shows

Grandson has released a single.

‘Eulogy’ – his first new music since 2021 – arrives alongside news of a UK tour, which will see him perform five dates this September, including London’s Electric Ballroom.

The details are:

SEPTEMBER
08 Leeds University Stylus – Leeds, United Kingdom
09 SWG3 Warehouse – Glasgow, United Kingdom
10 O2 Institute2 – Birmingham, United Kingdom
13 Academy 2 – Manchester, United Kingdom
15 Electric Ballroom – London, United Kingdom

Speaking about the new song, grandson says: “‘Eulogy’ was written in the aftermath of a bad mushrooms trip this summer, which led me to scrapping my album and admitting to myself and others that I was struggling with fantasies of self harm. It’s easy to feel nihilistic or cynical about the future, and there’s a strange comfort in indulging in the depressing absurdity of day to day life with the only people in the world that understand you.”

Check it out below.

Related Topics
Read more