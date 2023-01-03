Green Day covered The Cure, Nirvana, Ramones, David Bowie and more in their New Year’s Eve Coverups set

Green Day ended 2022 on a high note, performing a live concert at Hollywood’s Viper Room on New Year’s Eve with their side project The Coverups.

The two-set show included 23 songs, ranging from The Ramones and The Replacements to The Cure and Nirvana. The concert was streamed live on Instagram, allowing fans around the world to join in the celebration.

The band had a busy year in 2022, with the postponed Hella Mega Tour, recording a new album, and performing at festivals, charity events, and shows across the United States, Europe, and South America. On social media, the band summed up their accomplishments – “WTF WHAT a year.”

The setlist for the New Year’s Eve show included hits like “A Million Miles Away” by The Plimsouls, “I Wanna Be Sedated” by Ramones, and “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure. The show ended with a cover of David Bowie’s “Suffragette City”.

The full setlist read:

Set 1:

1. A Million Miles Away (The Plimsouls cover)

2. I Wanna Be Sedated (Ramones cover)

3. I Want You To Want Me (Cheap Trick cover)

4. Ready Steady Go (Generation X cover)

5. Rockaway Beach (Ramones cover)

6. I Think We’re Alone Now (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)

7. Message Of Love (Pretenders cover)

8. Just Like Heaven (The Cure cover)

9. What I Like About You (The Romantics cover)

10. Hit Me With Your Best Shot (Eddie Schwartz cover)

11. Color Me Impressed (The Replacements cover)

12. Don’t Change (INXS cover)

13. Fox On The Run (Sweet cover)

14. Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie cover)

Set 2:

15. Dancing With Myself (Generation X cover)

16. Born To Lose (The Heartbreakers cover)

17. Hybrid Moments (Misfits cover)

18. Teenagers From Mars (Misfits cover)

19. Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) (Buzzcocks cover)

20. Auld lang syne (Robert Burns cover)

21. Neat Neat Neat (The Damned cover)

22. Drain You (Nirvana cover)

23. Suffragette City (David Bowie cover)