Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to have confirmed the band for Glastonbury 2023

It seems that Guns N’ Roses are set to join the star-studded list of Glastonbury headliners this year.

During a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Three Chords & The Truth, bassist Duff McKagan alluded to the band’s potential plans to appear at the world-renowned festival.

McKagan said in a voice clip shared in the Glastonbury subreddit: “And Glastonbury is going to be iconic for us. We’re going to be announcing some shows you guys, at some point, we’ll be announcing a bunch of stuff.”

The band would join already confirmed headliner Elton John, who will be performing the festival’s closing night on 25th June, marking the final UK show of the music icon’s last ever tour. Arctic Monkeys are heavily rumoured to be taking the third slot.