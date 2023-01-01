Halestorm: touring in the current climate is “a lot”

Halestorm bassist Josh Smith has expressed his feelings on the current state of touring due to the continuing effects of the pandemic.

In a recent interview with Metal Injection, Smith mentioned the difficulties of touring in the current climate, with so many bands vying for the same venues and the increased cost of putting on a tour.

“We’re navigating the troubled waters, but logistically, it is a lot. It’s different. Everything costs more. It seems like everybody’s out, which is awesome, but at the same time, it makes for some tricky routing. You look at some of our routing maps, and it looks like someone was just throwing darts. And it was the same in the States,” he said

Despite the current challenges, Smith is largely happy to be back out on the road and touring again after the frustrating COVID-enforced hiatus. He expresses hope that in the coming years, things will return to normal, and touring will be more like what bands were used to before the pandemic.

“And also our summer tour, I feel like we haven’t had a six- or seven-week tour since… We haven’t toured like that since we were in our 20s… It feels like we’ve started over in a way, and we’re working hard for it. It’s incredibly humbling. We just feel so fortunate to be back out after such a hiatus,” he explained.