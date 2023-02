Hannah Jadagu has announced her first album.

Set for release on 19th May via Sub Pop, ‘Aperture’ follows on from EP ‘What Is Going On?’, and features recent single ‘Say It Now’ as well as new drop ‘What You Did’. It was co-produced by Jadagu and Max Robert Baby at Greasy Studios Paris, mixed by Marcus Linon, and mastered by Dave Cooley at Elysian Mastering.

Check out the new track below.