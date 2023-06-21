Harmony from Girlpool has announced her debut solo EP with new single ‘Good Things Take Time’

Harmony from Girlpool has announced her debut solo EP.

‘Dystopia Girl’ is set for release on 25th August via Harmony’s Fantasy Corp, preceded by lead single ‘Good Things Take Time’.

“‘Good Things Take Time’ is a song that came to me in a dream January 12, 2022,” Harmony explains. “It’s pretty ironic because I feel like throughout my life I have been a somewhat impatient person. In the dream I was playing a Girlpool show and people were asking me to play ‘Good Things Take Time.’ I felt awkward because I knew it wasn’t a Girlpool song. In the dream I began to gently play it on guitar and sing to it. I woke up with the melody in my head and texted my parents asking if it was a Sheryl Crow song cause I felt like with the chuggy guitar chord changes it kinda had her vibe (although lost in its current form.) They both responded that they had never heard that melody before and didn’t think it was from anywhere— it felt so crystal clear to me that I felt like it had to have come from somewhere else.

“﻿Within thirty minutes of them texting me back, I had written the entire song. Only a week and a half before writing it had I met my now long-term boyfriend, and this song had so much certainty in our relationship without me even knowing him. It’s the first really uplifted song I’ve written and felt like something that was coming from a place of higher understanding and acceptance for things. It’s also been funny as it’s the first song to roll out on this project; the mantra of it being the first song has been teaching me patience, as whenever I have felt like I need to put music out today, immediately!, etc (classic me), the song reminds me to find solace in the pause and know that things are happening in the time they are meant to.”

Check out the new track below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads: