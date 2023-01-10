Harpy has debuted her new track, ‘Swallow’

Goth-popster Harpy has dropped a new single.

‘Swallow’ sees her team up with producer Philip Strand (Normandie, Icona Pop, Nicky Romero, Armin Van Buuren) and songwriting collaborator Michael Blackwell (Louis Tomlinson).

She says of the track: “Swallow sounds like the traumatised hate f*** child of Sam Smith’s ‘Unholy’ and Korn’s ‘Twisted Transistor’. We wrote this song almost two years ago, and up until this point I’ve really just been setting the scene for this moment. I am calling out abusers and manipulators through this song, some even by name, they had their chance to be better, time to taste the truth. I hope this song gives power to those that have been unforgivably hurt by others, who for too long have abused positions of power.”

Check it out below.