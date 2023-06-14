Heavy Lungs have announced their debut album, ‘All Gas No Brakes’ – check out the title-track now

Bristol punk/noise rock foursome Heavy Lungs have announced their debut album.

Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, ‘All Gas No Brakes’ will be released on 29th September via Alcopop! Records, on acid green limited edition signed vinyl. They’ve also shared the record’s title-track.

Vocalist Danny Nedelko says of the track: “This high-octane, dance floor firecracker is all about giving it absolute beans. It’s about knowing you are the big cheese. You’re the main course.”

Of the video, directed by Holding Hands With Horses, the band add: “It’s a ‘70s B-movie, Paul Thomas Anderson-inspired depiction of a roller disco gone full Twin Peaks You are seriously in for a wild ride. 69% on Rotten Potatoes. The rewatchability of this one is off the scale. Let’s goooooo.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

01 – Matryoshka

02 – All Gas No Brakes

03 – Late To The Party

04 – Dancing Man

05 – Angle Grinder

06 – Plagiarism

07 – Head Tilter

08 – It’s Been

09 – Rock, Paper, Scissors

10 – 2 Hot 2 Ride

11 – Sometimes People Just Explode

Catch Heavy Lungs live at the following:

JULY

21 TRUCK FESTIVAL, OXFORD

OCTOBER

5 EDINBURGH – SNEAKY PETE’S

6 GLASGOW – BROADCAST

7 NEWCASTLE – CLUNY 2

11 LEEDS – HYDE PARK BOOK CLUB

12 SHEFFIELD – SIDNEY & MATILDA

13 MANCHESTER – YES PINK ROOM

14 NOTTINGHAM – THE BODEGA

18 BIRMINGHAM – HARE & HOUNDS

19 BRISTOL – THE FLEECE

20 LONDON – MOTH CLUB

21 BRIGHTON – HOPE & RUIN