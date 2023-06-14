Heavy Lungs have announced their debut album, ‘All Gas No Brakes’ – check out the title-track now

Bristol punk/noise rock foursome Heavy Lungs have announced their debut album.
Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, ‘All Gas No Brakes’ will be released on 29th September via Alcopop! Records, on acid green limited edition signed vinyl. They’ve also shared the record’s title-track.
Vocalist Danny Nedelko says of the track: “This high-octane, dance floor firecracker is all about giving it absolute beans. It’s about knowing you are the big cheese. You’re the main course.”
Of the video, directed by Holding Hands With Horses, the band add: “It’s a ‘70s B-movie, Paul Thomas Anderson-inspired depiction of a roller disco gone full Twin Peaks You are seriously in for a wild ride. 69% on Rotten Potatoes. The rewatchability of this one is off the scale. Let’s goooooo.”
Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
01 – Matryoshka
02 – All Gas No Brakes
03 – Late To The Party
04 – Dancing Man
05 – Angle Grinder
06 – Plagiarism
07 – Head Tilter
08 – It’s Been
09 – Rock, Paper, Scissors
10 – 2 Hot 2 Ride
11 – Sometimes People Just Explode
Catch Heavy Lungs live at the following:
JULY
21 TRUCK FESTIVAL, OXFORD
OCTOBER
5 EDINBURGH – SNEAKY PETE’S
6 GLASGOW – BROADCAST
7 NEWCASTLE – CLUNY 2
11 LEEDS – HYDE PARK BOOK CLUB
12 SHEFFIELD – SIDNEY & MATILDA
13 MANCHESTER – YES PINK ROOM
14 NOTTINGHAM – THE BODEGA
18 BIRMINGHAM – HARE & HOUNDS
19 BRISTOL – THE FLEECE
20 LONDON – MOTH CLUB
21 BRIGHTON – HOPE & RUIN