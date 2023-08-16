Heavy Lungs have shared the video for their new single, ‘Head Tilter’.

The track is the latest to arrive from their debut album, ‘All Gas No Breaks’, which is set for release on 29th September via Alcopop! Records.

Speaking about the song, frontman and vocalist Danny Nedelko says: “Head Tilter is about the piercing sense of guilt that comes with repeating the same mistakes and the resolve to break that cycle. It’s driving, it’s vibin’ and it’s a hypnotising bit of kit. Three is a lucky number, they say, and this is our third single so I guess listening to it will bring you luck. They also say age is just a number. People really think about numbers a lot. Maybe a bit too much. Anyway, Head Tilter goes hard for 3 minutes 54 seconds and it’s 83,518 minutes 29 seconds until our album comes out.”

The video is produced and directed by the band themselves. Inspired by second verse lyric ‘my head’s so big I can feel it tilt’, the band had a giant head created, inspired by animator Joe Cappa’s visuals in the movie Frank.

“We shot the whole thing on a mounted 360 camera,” they explain, “which came with its own pros and cons. Trying to conceal it without destroying the head or sacrificing the shot was the main issue, but this approach allowed us to create different perspectives and play around with shots to give it a central focus but also an almost nauseous overtone, using one shot to centralise the head and then warping that perspective later to change the environment into a vertigo-inducing stream of nonsense. Forget the Mattel cinematic universe and immerse yourself in the HeavyLungsverse!”

You can check out ‘Head Tilter’ below.