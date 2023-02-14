Heriot have dropped a new single and announced their debut headline tour.

Their first new music since 2022 debut EP ‘Profound Morality’, ‘Demure’ is out now accompanied by the news that the band will hit the road for six dates in May.

Vocalist/guitarist Debbie Gough comments: “‘Demure’ depicts the conflict of remaining integral in a world overwhelmed by scrutiny. It sheds light on the loss of being an individual while attempting the unattainable pursuit of neutrality. This is the first new music released since our debut EP, Profound Morality, and opens a new era for HERIOT which we are very excited to begin!”

The run will visit:

MAY

9 Bournemouth Bear Cave

10 London The Black Heart

11 Manchester Star & Garter

12 Bristol Strange Brew

13 Birmingham Dead Wax

14 Glasgow Garage Attic