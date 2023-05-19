Holding Absence have announced their third album, ‘The Noble Art Of Self Destruction’.

The final entry in a trilogy that began with 2019’s ‘Holding Absence’, the record will be released on 25th August via SharpTone Records.

“After an insanely busy and fulfilling album cycle for our second record, last October we spent a month in Jukasa Studios Canada, to record more new music,” the band explain. “This record – the third in a trilogy – is by far our most conceptually rich and expansive body of work to date. We feel like these songs are almost a love letter to everything Holding Absence, and can’t wait to show everybody just how much space we have managed to cover, and how hard we were able to push ourselves with these songs.”

On new single ‘False Dawn’, they add: “We are ecstatic to be dropping our brand new single ‘False Dawn’ today. This is definitely a personal favourite for all of us on the record! A somewhat defeatist song about denouncing expectations, and coming to grips with failure – this song is a quintessential Holding Absence song, with it’s uptempo energy and downtrodden introspection. We hope you enjoy!”

The album’s full tracklisting reads: