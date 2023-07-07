Holding Absence have announced a run of acoustic in-store/out-store shows and signings

Holding Absence have announced a new instore tour.

The dates are in support of their third album, ‘The Noble Art Of Self Destruction’. The final entry in a trilogy that began with 2019’s ‘Holding Absence’, the record will be released on 25th August via SharpTone Records.

Frontman Lucas Woodland comments: “Today, we’re ecstatic to announce our TNAOSD live and signing sessions around the UK! We’ll be popping in to some of our favourite record shops around Britain to perform exclusive acoustic sets, and meet you guys, to celebrate the release of our third album! See you there.”

The details are:

AUGUST

25 HMV – Bristol – 1:00pm

25 HMV – Cardiff – 5:00pm

27 HMV – Southampton – 3:00pm

28 HMV – Nottingham – 1:00pm

28 HMV – Birmingham – 5:00pm

29 FOPP – Manchester – 1:00pm

29 Crash Records – Leeds – 5:00pm

30 St John’s Church – Kingston – 8:00pm (performance only – in association with Banquet Records)

The album’s full tracklisting reads: