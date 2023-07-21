Holding Absence have released a new album teaser track, ‘Scissors’

Holding Absence have released a new single, ‘Scissors’.

It’s a track from their third album, ‘The Noble Art Of Self Destruction’. The final entry in a trilogy that began with 2019’s ‘Holding Absence’, the record will be released on 25th August via SharpTone Records.

Frontman Lucas Woodland comments: “Today, we are excited to reveal the latest song from our new album TNAOSD ‘Scissors’. This song is a love letter to our favourite genre, Post-Hardcore – it’s heavy, catchy and emotional.



“We can’t wait for you guys to hear this one, as we step ever-closer to releasing the whole album next month”.