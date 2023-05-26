Holding Absence have booked a new UK tour for November

Holding Absence have announced a new UK tour.
The dates are in support of their third album, ‘The Noble Art Of Self Destruction’. The final entry in a trilogy that began with 2019’s ‘Holding Absence’, the record will be released on 25th August via SharpTone Records.
“After an insanely busy and fulfilling album cycle for our second record, last October we spent a month in Jukasa Studios Canada, to record more new music,” the band explain. “This record – the third in a trilogy – is by far our most conceptually rich and expansive body of work to date. We feel like these songs are almost a love letter to everything Holding Absence, and can’t wait to show everybody just how much space we have managed to cover, and how hard we were able to push ourselves with these songs.”
The tour will visit:
NOVEMBER
03 NL, Eindhoven – Dynamo
04 DE, Berlin – Hole 44
05 DE, Hamburg – Gruenspan
07 DE, Munich – Backstage Halle
08 CZ, Prague – Fuchs 2
09 AT, Vienna – Flex Cafe
10 IT, Milan – Legend Club
12 CH, Zurich – Dynamo
14 FR, Paris – Backstage
15 DE, Cologne – Essigfabrik
17 UK, Brighton – Concorde 2
18 UK, Cardiff – The Great Hall
19 UK, Glasgow – The Garage
20 UK, Newcastle – Boilershop
22 UK, Manchester – O2 Ritz
23 UK, Southampton – Engine Rooms
24 UK, London – O2 Forum Kentish Town
25 UK, Leeds – Stylus
27 UK, Norwich – Epic Studios
28 UK, Birmingham – O2 Institute
The album’s full tracklisting reads:
- Head Prison Blues
- A Crooked Melody
- False Dawn
- Scissors
- Honey Moon
- Death, Nonetheless
- Her Wings
- These New Dreams
- Liminal
- The Angel In The Marble