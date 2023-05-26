Holding Absence have booked a new UK tour for November

Holding Absence have announced a new UK tour.

The dates are in support of their third album, ‘The Noble Art Of Self Destruction’. The final entry in a trilogy that began with 2019’s ‘Holding Absence’, the record will be released on 25th August via SharpTone Records.

“After an insanely busy and fulfilling album cycle for our second record, last October we spent a month in Jukasa Studios Canada, to record more new music,” the band explain. “This record – the third in a trilogy – is by far our most conceptually rich and expansive body of work to date. We feel like these songs are almost a love letter to everything Holding Absence, and can’t wait to show everybody just how much space we have managed to cover, and how hard we were able to push ourselves with these songs.”

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

03 NL, Eindhoven – Dynamo

04 DE, Berlin – Hole 44

05 DE, Hamburg – Gruenspan

07 DE, Munich – Backstage Halle

08 CZ, Prague – Fuchs 2

09 AT, Vienna – Flex Cafe

10 IT, Milan – Legend Club

12 CH, Zurich – Dynamo

14 FR, Paris – Backstage

15 DE, Cologne – Essigfabrik

17 UK, Brighton – Concorde 2

18 UK, Cardiff – The Great Hall

19 UK, Glasgow – The Garage

20 UK, Newcastle – Boilershop

22 UK, Manchester – O2 Ritz

23 UK, Southampton – Engine Rooms

24 UK, London – O2 Forum Kentish Town

25 UK, Leeds – Stylus

27 UK, Norwich – Epic Studios

28 UK, Birmingham – O2 Institute

The album’s full tracklisting reads: