Honey Revenge have announced their debut UK show, and shared a new video for ‘Habitual’.

Following on from ‘Favourite Song’ and ‘Worst Apology’, it’s a cut from the band’s recently announced debut album, ‘Retrovision’. The record is set for release on 23rd June via Thriller Records, having also already been teased by ‘Airhead’.

“Habitual is a fun, dancy reflection of my own negative attitude. Sometimes it’s important to acknowledge how much your mindset can affect your mental health and overall quality of life,” says vocalist Devin Papadol.

“The song is a conversation with myself about how much I’ve missed out on by being pessimistic. From overthinking my relationships and overanalyzing situations to my current state of going with the punches.”

The show details are:

DECEMBER

07 London’s Camden Assembly

Check out the single below.