Honey Revenge have dropped a new album teaser single, ‘Favorite Song’

Honey Revenge have dropped a new single, ‘Favorite Song’.

Following on from ‘Worst Apology’, it’s a cut from the band’s recently announced debut album, ‘Retrovision’. The record is set for release on 23rd June via Thriller Records, having also already been teased by ‘Airhead’.

“There’s nothing more embarrassing than having a crush, waiting on a text from someone, hoping to get your daily scrap of attention,” says vocalist Devin Papadol. “Getting stringed along sucks. “Favorite Song” is that frustration put to a catchy, yet sarcastic melody. Sometimes someone makes you happy and mad at the same time.”

Check out the single below.