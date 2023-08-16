Hot Milk have shared their “true heart”, new single ‘Breathing Underwater”

Hot Milk have shared a new single, ‘Breathing Underwater’.

The track is taken from their debut album, ‘A Call To The Void’, set for release on 25th August.

Co-vocalist Han Lee describes the song as sounding “like when you break your own heart. To feel like you’re drowning, gasping for air, frustrated and alone. This song embodies the emotion and spirit of our current headspace, and we feel it may be the most important song we’ve ever pulled from the universe. This is Hot Milk’s true heart. Hot Milk is an emotion.”

“We needed to write this song as a cry to the outside world,” she continues. “Breathing Underwater is the beating heart and defining song off our debut album. It was written first and set off a chain reaction that moulded the feeling of ‘A Call To The Void’.”

You can check out the video for ‘Breathing Underwater’ below.