Hot Mulligan (pictured) and Spanish Love Songs have upgraded their upcoming, nearly-sold-out joint tour.

The two bands will perform several dates in the UK this September, including London’s O2 Forum – moved from Electric Ballroom – before heading off around Europe.

The details are:

AUGUST

31 Prysm, Kingston

SEPTEMBER

1 Stylus, Leeds

2 New Century Hall, Manchester

3 SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

5 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

6 SWX, Bristol

7 O2 Forum, London

8 O2 Academy 2, Birmingham