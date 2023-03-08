HotWax are teasing their debut EP with new single ‘Treasure’

HotWax have dropped their new single ‘Treasure’.
Their first since signing to Marathon Artists, the track arrives ahead of the band’s upcoming UK mini tour, which kicks off on 11th March at Folkestone’s Quarterhouse.
The Hastings trio are also soon to join Pearl Harts on tour, and have a string of summer festivals coming up, including Mad Cool and All Points East.
Check out the new drop below, and keep an eye out for news of their debut EP.
Catch HotWax live at the following:
MARCH
11 Folkestone, Quarterhouse
17 Reading, Purple Turtle
18 Manchester, The Talleyrand
19 Liverpool, Round The Corner
22 Southampton, Heartbreakers
24 Tunbridge Wells, The Forum Basement
MAY
3 St Albans, The Horn (Pearl Harts Tour)
4 Norwich, Voo Doo Daddys (Pearl Harts Tour)
16 London, Lower Third (Pearl Harts Tour)
17 Brighton, Prince Albert (Pearl Harts Tour)
18 Portsmouth, Edge Of The Wedge (Pearl Harts Tour)
19 Bristol, The Lanes (Pearl Harts Tour)
25 Belfast, Voodoo (Pearl Harts Tour)
26 Dublin, Workmans Cellar (Pearl Harts Tour)
27 Limerick, Kasbah (Pearl Harts Tour)
JULY
02 Newport, Tiny Rebel Festival
07 Madrid, Mad Cool
AUGUST
25 London, All Points East with The Strokes/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs
SEPTEMBER
09 Torquay, Burn It Down Fest