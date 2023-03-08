HotWax are teasing their debut EP with new single ‘Treasure’

HotWax have dropped their new single ‘Treasure’.

Their first since signing to Marathon Artists, the track arrives ahead of the band’s upcoming UK mini tour, which kicks off on 11th March at Folkestone’s Quarterhouse.

The Hastings trio are also soon to join Pearl Harts on tour, and have a string of summer festivals coming up, including Mad Cool and All Points East.

Check out the new drop below, and keep an eye out for news of their debut EP.

Catch HotWax live at the following:

MARCH

11 Folkestone, Quarterhouse

17 Reading, Purple Turtle

18 Manchester, The Talleyrand

19 Liverpool, Round The Corner

22 Southampton, Heartbreakers

24 Tunbridge Wells, The Forum Basement

MAY

3 St Albans, The Horn (Pearl Harts Tour)

4 Norwich, Voo Doo Daddys (Pearl Harts Tour)

16 London, Lower Third (Pearl Harts Tour)

17 Brighton, Prince Albert (Pearl Harts Tour)

18 Portsmouth, Edge Of The Wedge (Pearl Harts Tour)

19 Bristol, The Lanes (Pearl Harts Tour)

25 Belfast, Voodoo (Pearl Harts Tour)

26 Dublin, Workmans Cellar (Pearl Harts Tour)

27 Limerick, Kasbah (Pearl Harts Tour)

JULY

02 Newport, Tiny Rebel Festival

07 Madrid, Mad Cool

AUGUST

25 London, All Points East with The Strokes/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs

SEPTEMBER

09 Torquay, Burn It Down Fest