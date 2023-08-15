HotWax have released a new single and UFO-themed video, ‘Drop’

HotWax have released their latest single, ‘Drop’.

The track is the band’s first new offering since their debut EP ‘A Thousand Times’, and comes alongside a UFO-themed music video directed by Josh Quinton.

“My aim for this video was to create an explosive & exciting journey through the band members’ brains that matches the exhilarating energy of the song, whilst also fusing their own personal style with my love for trashy 70s B movies and 90s kids TV,” explains Josh. “I wanted to use the symbolism of space travel to represent the band’s momentum and fresh landing into the world whilst adhering to a strong DIY ethos and reaching maximum altitudes of fun.”

Check out the new single below.