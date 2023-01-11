Hundred Reasons have shared a new track, ‘Replicate’

Hundred Reasons have released their latest single, ‘Replicate’, taken from their upcoming album, ‘Glorious Sunset’.

It’s the fourth single released from the record which is scheduled to arrive on February 24th.

The track, which was written by singer Colin Doran, is about the cycle of thinking that whatever you do may never be good enough despite the support of those closest to you.

‘Glorious Sunset’ will be supported by a rescheduled UK tour in February and March with special guests Hell Is For Heroes and My Vitriol. They’ll also appear at 2000trees near Cheltenham in July.

Commenting on the track, Doran said, “Replicate is about the cycle of thinking that whatever you do just is not good enough despite the person closest to you being forgiving and supportive. It’s also about trying to second guess how a person may feel about an action but not being correct and getting it wrong.”

The single follows the previously released efforts ‘The Old School Way’, ‘New Glasses’, and the title track ‘Glorious Sunset’.

February

17 – Rock City Nottingham

18 – UEA, The LCR

23 – O2 Academy Leeds

24 – Barrowland

25 – Manchester Academy

March

2 – O2 Academy Bristol

3 – O2 Institute

4 – O2 Academy Brixton