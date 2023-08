LA band HUNNY have released a new single and video, ’89cc’.

It’s the latest cut from their recently-announced second album. Following on from their 2021 debut album, ‘Hunny’s New Planet Heaven’ is set for release on 6th October via Epitaph Records.

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

bothering

sixteen stitches

action –> reaction

big star

89cc

my own age

ring in ur ear (ft. Justin Courtney Pierre)

solo

nothing amazing happens

all my luck

kick ur teeth in

palm reader