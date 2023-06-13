HUNNY have announced their second album with new single ‘big star’

LA band HUNNY have announced their second album.
Following on from their 2021 debut album, ‘Hunny’s New Planet Heaven’ is set for release on 6th October via Epitaph Records, preceded by early single ‘big star’.
To celebrate, the band have purchased a star of their own, named ‘HUNNY’s New Planet Heaven’. A press release explains: “Nestled in the constellation of Libra, the ruling zodiac of the album release date, it can be found with the coordinates “Right ascension: 15h22m13.60s Declination: -18°15’17.3”.”
Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
bothering
sixteen stitches
action –> reaction
big star
89cc
my own age
ring in ur ear (ft. Justin Courtney Pierre)
solo
nothing amazing happens
all my luck
kick ur teeth in
palm reader