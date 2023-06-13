HUNNY have announced their second album with new single ‘big star’

LA band HUNNY have announced their second album.

Following on from their 2021 debut album, ‘Hunny’s New Planet Heaven’ is set for release on 6th October via Epitaph Records, preceded by early single ‘big star’.

To celebrate, the band have purchased a star of their own, named ‘HUNNY’s New Planet Heaven’. A press release explains: “Nestled in the constellation of Libra, the ruling zodiac of the album release date, it can be found with the coordinates “Right ascension: 15h22m13.60s Declination: -18°15’17.3”.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

bothering

sixteen stitches

action –> reaction

big star

89cc

my own age

ring in ur ear (ft. Justin Courtney Pierre)

solo

nothing amazing happens

all my luck

kick ur teeth in

palm reader