I Prevail have moved their London show to OVO Arena Wembley

I Prevail have announced an upgrade to the venue for their spring London show.
The band will now conclude their UK and European tour with a huge show at the OVO Arena Wembley on March 29th, due to the temporary closure of the O2 Academy Brixton.
Extra tickets for the show go on sale at 10am tomorrow (January 20th), and will feature support from Trash Boat and Blind Channel.
The tour is in support of their latest album, ‘True Power’, which arrived last summer. Prior to the show in London, I Prevail will be playing concerts in Zurich, Oberhausen, Leipzig, Cologne, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Tilburg, Portsmouth, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool, Dublin and Manchester.
The dates now read:
MARCH
07 – Zurich, Switzerland – XTra
08 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinehalle
09 – Leipzig, Germany – Taubchenthal
11 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium Koln
12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
15 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013
17 – Portsmouth, UK – Pyramids
18 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol
19 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
21 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds
22 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
23 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy Liverpool
25 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy
27 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
29 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley