I Prevail have moved their London show to OVO Arena Wembley

I Prevail have announced an upgrade to the venue for their spring London show.

The band will now conclude their UK and European tour with a huge show at the OVO Arena Wembley on March 29th, due to the temporary closure of the O2 Academy Brixton.

Extra tickets for the show go on sale at 10am tomorrow (January 20th), and will feature support from Trash Boat and Blind Channel.

The tour is in support of their latest album, ‘True Power’, which arrived last summer. Prior to the show in London, I Prevail will be playing concerts in Zurich, Oberhausen, Leipzig, Cologne, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Tilburg, Portsmouth, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool, Dublin and Manchester.

The dates now read:

MARCH

07 – Zurich, Switzerland – XTra

08 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinehalle

09 – Leipzig, Germany – Taubchenthal

11 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium Koln

12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

15 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013

17 – Portsmouth, UK – Pyramids

18 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

19 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

21 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

22 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

23 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy Liverpool

25 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

27 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

29 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley