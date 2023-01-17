Ice Nine Kills have confirmed their rescheduled UK tour dates

Ice Nine Kills have just announced their upcoming UK tour dates have been pushed back from March to June.

The tour is sure to be a thrilling experience for fans, with frontman Spencer Charnas teasing that “only the true psychos will survive”. In addition to the UK tour, the band have also recently announced they will be supporting Metallica on their M72 World Tour.

The tour will begin on June 1st in London and will wrap up on June 12th in Nottingham.

The full list of dates is as follows:

June

1 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

2 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

4 Manchester Academy

6 Glasgow O2 Academy

7 Bristol O2 Academy

12 Nottingham Rock City