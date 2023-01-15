Ice Nine Kills have shared a new ‘Welcome to Horrorwood’ video

Ice Nine Kills released their latest saga in their slasher-themed video series on Friday the 13th.

The video for ‘Welcome to Horrorwood’ comes from their newest album, ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood’, a follow-up to their 2018 release, ‘The Silver Scream’.

Vocalist Spencer Charnas had a warning for viewers: “Keep children and the elderly far away from this video.”

To celebrate the release, the band also hosted a limited-time event for the Los Angeles area. Fans were treated to a “Chai-Day The 13th” iced latte at Horror Vibes Coffee locations, as well as exclusive merchandise. Those interested in purchasing the limited-edition items can buy them online.