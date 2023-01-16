In Flames have shared a new track, ‘Meet Your Maker’

In Flames have released another new single from their upcoming album, ‘Foregone’.

Titled ‘Meet Your Maker’, the track is the 4th to be released from the album, due to be released on February 10th.

Frontman Anders Fridén spoke about the track, saying: “When we started to write for Foregone, ‘Meet Your Maker’ became the song that set the tone in terms of what we were aiming for sonically as well as thematically. You’ll see it’s everything you’ve come to expect from In Flames and some. Enjoy and see you on the road in 2023!”