It looks like we’re getting another new Fall Out Boy song, ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’, next week

It looks like we may be getting another new Fall Out Boy track next week.
Earlier today (20th January), the band tweeted out another location for one of the seashells they’ve been using to tease their forthcoming album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’.
The first batch were mailed out to fans, including Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes, revealing the date of release and title for what became the first single from the record, ‘Love From the Other Side’.
Found in Iowa, the next in the series – 2 of 13 – teases ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’, and suggests we may be getting it on 25th January – that’s next Wednesday.
‘So Much (For) Stardust’ is set to drop on 24th March. The tracklisting reads:
Love From the Other Side
Heartbreak Feels So Good
Hold Me Like A Grudge
Fake Out
Heaven, Iowa\
So Good Right Now
The Pink Seashell ft. Ethan Hawke
I Am My Own Muse
Flu Game
Baby Annihilation
The Kintsugi Kid (Ten Years)
What A Time To Be Alive
So Much (For) Stardust