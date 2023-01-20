It looks like we’re getting another new Fall Out Boy song, ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’, next week

It looks like we may be getting another new Fall Out Boy track next week.

Earlier today (20th January), the band tweeted out another location for one of the seashells they’ve been using to tease their forthcoming album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’.

(42.4978718, -91.0545909)



if you build it, they will come…



(tag us if found) pic.twitter.com/9Z9AtfXDvN — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) January 20, 2023

The first batch were mailed out to fans, including Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes, revealing the date of release and title for what became the first single from the record, ‘Love From the Other Side’.

Found in Iowa, the next in the series – 2 of 13 – teases ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’, and suggests we may be getting it on 25th January – that’s next Wednesday.

Hey @falloutboy. I found your seashell in a Iowa field of dreams. pic.twitter.com/YBozXu9Xjy — Dk-IA (@DK_IA34) January 20, 2023

‘So Much (For) Stardust’ is set to drop on 24th March. The tracklisting reads:

Love From the Other Side

Heartbreak Feels So Good

Hold Me Like A Grudge

Fake Out

Heaven, Iowa\

So Good Right Now

The Pink Seashell ft. Ethan Hawke

I Am My Own Muse

Flu Game

Baby Annihilation

The Kintsugi Kid (Ten Years)

What A Time To Be Alive

So Much (For) Stardust