Ithaca have released a new video, and announced their debut US tour.

The band will be performing in support of their ‘They Fear Us’ LP, out now via Hassle Records, and they’re celebrating the news with a new clip for ‘Fluorescent’.

“Touring the US has been on our band bucket list since we started, and US outlets like Pitchfork and Revolver have always been incredibly kind to us, so we can’t tell you how excited we are,” the band comment.

“‘Fluorescent’ is the song on the album that comes from the deepest well of pain and raw sadness, but is one of the easiest to listen to. To reflect that, we made a video referencing pop singers of the 70s, who masked their trauma in the softest focus. A huge thank you to our guest MC, Ed Gamble, who’s generously supported this band and what we stand for for years.”

Check out the video below, and find their new dates after the jump.

Ithaca will play:

SEPTEMBER

23 Louisville Louder Than Life Festival

24 New York St Vitus

26 Washington DC Pie Shop

27 Raleigh School Kids Records

28 Atlanta 529

30 Dallas Three Links

OCTOBER

01 Austin Spiderhouse

03 Tucson 191 Toole

04 Los Angeles 1720

05 Anaheim Chain Reaction

06 San Francisco Neck of the Woods

07 Sacramento Aftershock Festival