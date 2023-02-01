Jamie Lenman has announced a surprise new EP, ‘Iknowyouknowiknow’

Jamie Lenman has announced a new EP, ‘Iknowyouknowiknow’.

Set for release on 5th May via Big Scary Monsters, it’s a companion to fifth album ‘The Atheist’, released late last year, and comes with a video for early single ‘Words of Love’.

“‘Words Of Love’ is a very old song that I’ve been trying to get on a record since some time between the second and third Reuben albums,” he says, “but it never fit anywhere until now. Even so, I still had to shave off a few of the post-hardcore edges to make it fit with this project, so if you think you can hear a little mid-noughties vibe in there, that’s why. For a long time this was on rough track listings for the album, but in the end we decided it would be nice to give it a starring role on the EP instead—otherwise it would have been fighting for attention.

“Thematically it’s about somebody’s reaction to a past infidelity, their inability to get over it or even recognise their own culpability. In that way it’s very much the flip side of ‘Let’s Stop Hanging Out’, where the person is reacting to the same situation in a much more accepting way. In fact, I wrote the middle eight section at the same time I wrote LSHO, when I was in college. So they share some of the same DNA.”

Check it out below, and catch Jamie on tour throughout spring.