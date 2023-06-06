JOHN have announced a new album for September

JOHN have announced a new album, ‘A Life Diagrammatic’.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘Nocturnal Manoeuvres’, it’ll be released on 22nd September via Brace Yourself and Pets Care Records. The news is accompanied by new single ‘Service Stationed’, too.

“We immediately liked the propulsion of the song in the rehearsal room, I liked to think it mirrored the driving motion of the band’s outlook,” says John Newton (drums, lead vocals). “Trying to challenge ourselves by not automatically relying on repeatable tried and tested methods. I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re still a band after a decade.

“Simultaneously, the idea of a forward projection is contained in the thematics of the song too. There’s a pretty vampiric desire for progression in our present day, which is there to consistently generate new capital – even if it’s simply a masquerade of recycled matter proclaiming newness. This is often a fraught quest, diminishing quality in favour of retaining attention. It’s obviously something that has penetrated musical culture and this flash-in-the-pan attitude is something we’ve tried to steer clear of throughout our creative journey.

“The song lyrically nods to the figure of William Morris: a figure who fought against the tide of industry in history. He was buried not far from my home town – a housing estate built over the railway tracks which transported his body to his resting place. A somewhat appropriate symbol I thought, especially as I wondered what he would’ve thought of the convenience culture that has accelerated since his death.”

Check it out below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: