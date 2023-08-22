JOHN have released a new single, ‘Riddley Scott Walker’

JOHN have shared a new single.

Following on from recent drops ‘Service Stationed’ and ‘The Common Cold’, ‘Riddley Scott Walker’ is the latest track from their new album, ‘A Life Diagrammatic’, due 22nd September via Brace Yourself and Pets Care Records.

John Newton explains: “We currently rehearse next to the ramshackle of an industrial port on the south coast, and we’ve always drawn inspiration from the sites and sounds of this industrial fallout. There’s very deliberate signposts of this throughout the album, whether that be the field recordings of a demolition sequenced into a mesmerising rhythm or the inconsistency of a signal-bound phone conversation.

“Having identified that visual references as just as important as audible ones, we really wanted to continue driving the cinematic leanings of our music. This is something that has steadily grown throughout our back catalogue and was a key reason why we felt it relevant to collaborate with other cinematically-inclined individuals such as Simon Pegg and Barry Adamson.”

The album’s full tracklisting reads: