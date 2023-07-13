JOHN have released a new single, ‘The Common Cold’

JOHN have shared a new single.

Following on from recent drop ‘Service Stationed’, ‘The Common Cold’ is the latest track from their just-announced a new album, ‘A Life Diagrammatic’, due 22nd September via Brace Yourself and Pets Care Records.

“I’m often thinking about the changes of technology since our childhood,” explains John Newton, “as two individuals that grew with the appearance of mobile phones and the internet. It’s now increasingly hard to remember the years spent previous to this. Only dwindling examples, like finding out about music from now-defunct printed magazines bought from now-disappeared corner shops.”

“It’s a well beaten statement, but these networks have monopolised as a central focus point, where the individual is often indirectly coerced into feeling inadequate when operating within these systems. It’s no wonder mental health has become an ever-increasing battle – a common cold that doesn’t necessarily display its symptoms externally. I often think about the quote from electronic musician Burial (paraphrased by the late Mark Fisher) whereby we think we have free will when operating these networks, but it’s easy to flip this, and see the interface as a kind of Ouija board that actually directs our hands with consumerist intention.”

Check it out below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: