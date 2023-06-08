K.Flay has announced a new album, ‘MONO’

K.Flay has confirmed details of a new album, ‘MONO’.

The full-length is set for release on 15th September via GIANT Music, preceded by early teaser single ‘Raw Raw’, and now ‘Shy’ too.

She says of the new track: “In my music, I’m so comfortable being loud and brazen, but in my personal life, I can be a bit shy. Especially when it comes to romantic relationships. I wrote this song after I’d just met my (now) girlfriend. And I sent it to her out of the blue. I guess I only know how to flirt through songs? It worked though.

“Dave Hammer produced this one and he and I have this crazy energy between us. I think when we get together to make music we’re able to disregard the ‘shoulds’ and be purely creative together. A lot of the guitar parts were just freestyle takes, us messing around, but there was a wildness to them that hit us both in the right places.”

The album title meanwhile, references her experience with SSNHL (Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss) and Labyrinthitis). “I started making this record as a person with two working ears. I finished it with only one and this is also the first record for which, from start to finish, I was sober,” she explains.

“MONO is about navigating loss, about looking your aloneness in the eye and deciding not to drink or vape or have sex or watch a television show, but to stand there and accept it, to understand its power. There is only one person on this earth with your mind, your creativity, your perspective. You’re a first and last pressing, a 1 of 1, and 1 is a scary number, but life is scary and funny. And sad. And beautiful. I hope this record is a reminder of that, and how we are all experiencing our aloneness together.”

Check it out below.