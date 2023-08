KennyHoopla has shared a new single, ‘keep a window open//‘.

The track follows on from ‘SABOTAGE//’, ‘MARRY KILL F*CK//’ and ‘T SHIRT//’, which make up his latest EP ‘BLINK AND YOU’LL MISS IT//’, produced by Travis Barker.

Kenny says of the track: “keep a window open//” is a song that is an ode to my roots and day one inspirations. I worked on this record after playing my largest shows ever with Blink 182 and thought of this to be my goodbye to summer.”

