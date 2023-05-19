KennyHoopla is back with a new single and video, ‘YOU NEEDED A HIT//’.

Out today (Friday, 19th May) via Mogul Vision Music/Arista Records, it arrives alongside a video that sees him rope in both some pals, and his dog.

“Zakk [Cervini] and I got in the studio last year and made this in LA,” Kenny explains. “It always felt like the perfect song to start a roll out with, so here we are! More music is on the way also.”

Of the video, he adds: “This was honestly one of my favorite videos to shoot because I did it in the midwest and with my close friends. You see a bunch of them walking around the shots, even my dog is in it. It was really just hanging with the homies.”

Check it out below.