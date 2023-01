London artist Kid Brunswick has released his new single, ‘Blow’.

Speaking about the single, he says: “Blow is about embracing chaos. I’m really excited to finally release something for people to hear and I think it’s the beginning of a new era for my project.”

Currently writing and recording in LA, ‘Blow’ is his first release since 2021’s ‘XForever’ Mixtape, which was produced by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda.

Check out the new track below.