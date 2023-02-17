Kid Kapichi have dropped a new video, and a deluxe edition of their latest album

Kid Kapichi have dropped a new video, and a deluxe album.

The band have released an extended edition of ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’, featuring four additional tracks – ‘Rob The Supermarket (Bobby Wolfgang Remix)’, ‘Tar Pit (Unplugged)’, ‘Party At No.10 (live at De La Warr Pavilion)’ and ‘Special (Unplugged)’.

The video, meanwhile, is for ‘Smash The Gaff’, featuring Irish actor Francis Magee (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror, Layer Cake).

Frontman Jack Wilson says: “It was such a pleasure to work with Francis on this video. He’s been in so many cool things and is a bit of a legend on the streets of Hastings where we’d often bump into each other on drunken nights, I’d call him The Orgazoid (from Peep Show) and we’d have a laugh and a drink. He nailed the role. I think he always had it in him.”

Off the track, Jack adds: “Smash the gaff is a song about the monotony of modern-day life. Getting old and worrying your best days are behind you. We’ve all been there where the beeping at the supermarket becomes a cacophony of noise and the old lady in front of you can’t find her purse. We’ve all fantasied about taking a baseball bat to the self-checkout. This song lives that fantasy. It’s a huge wall of sound that goes off live. Circle pits galore. A post punk ‘Break Stuff’ if you will.”

Check out the new material below.