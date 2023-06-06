King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared a new video for ‘Dragon’.

It’s the latest cut from the band’s new double-LP album. ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation’ is set for release on 16th June on KGLW.

Of ‘Dragon’, drummer Michael Cavanagh says: “Ahh my sweet baby Dragon is here fresh out of hell’s womb, summoned by the humans at the end of their pitiful road. It’s hard, fast and here to disrupt the natural order and annihilate everything in its path, so turn it up Sammy!”

Check it out below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: