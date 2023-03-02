King Isis is teasing debut EP ‘Scales’ with another new track, ‘taste of u’

King Isis has just released a brand new single, ‘taste of u’.

The new track follows up on last month’s ‘in my ways’, providing another taster of debut EP ‘Scales’, which is set for release on 29th March

On the inspiration behind the song, the artist explains, “‘taste of u is about entering a void of a blurring intoxication with another. It’s knowing something is bad for you but despite warning signs and red flags still chasing an illusion to escape your own delusion.”

You can check out ‘taste of u’ below.