King Nun have released a new single, ‘Sinking Feeling’.

It’s a cut from the group’s recently-announced second album, ‘LAMB’, due on 29th September. The London-based band released their debut album ‘Mass’ in 2019, with this marking their first for Marshall Records.

Speaking on the latest single, Theo Polyzoides comments: “Initially, it was about a relationship I was in a couple of years ago. I started writing it just after we met, and it was this soppy, doting confessional of love, full of references to the films and songs we shared with each other. I kept rewriting it through all the stages of us being together, and I ended up finishing it in the immediate aftermath of us breaking up.

“In that way, the lyrics grew up with me through the relationship. Ultimately, the song is about how the deal in any relationship is that it likely leads to heartbreak, and the ‘sinking feeling’ of going through those motions, not being able to do anything about it; opening yourself up to that pain is the only way to experience the beauty of loving someone.

“That’s why the story isn’t told chronologically – in the song every part of the relationship is happening at once, so it’s a prism of all those feelings of vulnerability and fear, but also joy, that any relationship brings.”

Check out the new single below.