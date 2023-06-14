Knocked Loose have dropped two new tracks.

‘Deep in the Willow’ and ‘Everything is Quiet Now’ make up their new release ‘Upon Loss’, their first project since the release of their 2021 EP ‘A Tear in the Fabric of Life’.

“‘Deep in the Willow’ and ‘Everything is Quiet Now’ are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme,” vocalist Bryan Garris. “Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After ‘A Tear in the Fabric of Life’ we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward – which led us to a style of video we’ve never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I’ve been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget. This video wouldn’t be what it is without the collaboration with Eric Richter, someone we’ve admired for a while. And the songs wouldn’t be what they are without [producer] Drew Fulk, a new friend and creative ear in the entire process.”

Check them out below, and catch Knocked Loose at Reading & Leeds this August.