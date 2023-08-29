Knuckle Puck have announced their fourth album, ‘Losing What We Love’

Knuckle Puck have announced their new album, ‘Losing What We Love’.

Set for release on 20th October via Pure Noise Records, the record follows on from 2022’s ‘Disposable Life’ EP and is teased with new single ‘The Tower’ – a song about “welcoming the inevitability of death, destruction and chaos”.

“For a long time, we felt a responsibility to have this overwhelming hopefulness to our lyrics,” guitarist/vocalist Nick Casasanto explains. “This time around, we started writing more honestly with less intent to sound cool or hopeful. It feels like we’re in a bit of a losing battle with the state of the world, but in the past we’d say, ‘Oh, but it’s all OK!’ Now we’re saying, ‘No, we should be panicking.’ This record feels like more of an expression than a motivational speech.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

A New Beginning

The Tower

October

You & I

Losing What We Love

Groundhog’s Day

Act Accordingly

Out Of Touch

Worlds Apart

Better Late

Fool